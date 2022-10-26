Opponents of Measure 1 gather at the Capitol

Measure 1 gathering
Measure 1 gathering(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People from various industries who oppose Measure 1 gathered at the Capitol today to discuss how the current system works and why the measure would slow progress.

The Measure would impose term limits on state legislators to serve no more than 8 years in the House or Senate and bar an individual from serving more than 2 terms as Governor. Opponents of the bill say turn-over in the legislature is high enough without placing limits on those who can serve. “There will be 70% turnover already. So, the power of incumbency doesn’t fly with us. There’s already turnover and we see it every session,” said Russ Hanson, Executive Vice President of the Associated General Contractors of North Dakota. Those in support of the measure say, term limits will prevent any single person from serving too long and gaining too much power.

“We need to make sure that people don’t have absolute power, and that’s what term limits is going to do,” said candidate for Secretary of State, Charles Tuttle. North Dakotan’s will decide where they stand on the debate over term limits on Election Day on November 8th.

