Minot Hot Tots GM named Northwoods League ‘Most Valuable Employee’

Monica Blake
Monica Blake(KFYR)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – Monica Blake, the current general manager of the Minot Hot Tots, was named the Northwoods League Most Valuable Employee on Tuesday.

The award recognizes her work with Funatix Events, an affiliate company of the Bismarck Larks, from the 2022 summer season.

“Working with the amazing people in the Larks organization has pushed me to be my absolute best every day,” said Blake.

After four seasons with the Larks and Funatix events, Blake moved to Minot to start a new Northwood League franchise in the Magic City.

“At the young age of 25 now, she’s been promoted again to General Manager of our Minot expansion franchise with equity. She’s proven to be an incredible operator, leader, and teammate and for those reasons, I’m so happy she’s received this awesome recognition,” said John Bollinger, the Larks’ CEO.

The Larks’ team broadcaster was also honored as the league’s TV Announcer of the Year and the team was recognized as the ‘Best Gameday Presentation’ in the Great Plains Division.

For more information, visit the release on the Larks website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed Fleet Farm location in north Bismarck
Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Francisco Mondragon accused of raping teen
Bismarck man in custody after witnesses told police he raped teen
Fatal Crash
Bismarck man killed in crash
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Legacy Sabers football
Legacy football to host first playoff game in program history
legacy football
Legacy football to host first playoff game in program history
Final Class A football rankings
Final Class A football rankings of fall
SDSU vs UND
South Dakota State scores 35 unanswered against UND for 7th straight win