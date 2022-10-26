Minot Hot Tots GM named Northwoods League ‘Most Valuable Employee’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – Monica Blake, the current general manager of the Minot Hot Tots, was named the Northwoods League Most Valuable Employee on Tuesday.

The award recognizes her work with Funatix Events, an affiliate company of the Bismarck Larks, from the 2022 summer season.

“Working with the amazing people in the Larks organization has pushed me to be my absolute best every day,” said Blake.

After four seasons with the Larks and Funatix events, Blake moved to Minot to start a new Northwood League franchise in the Magic City.

“At the young age of 25 now, she’s been promoted again to General Manager of our Minot expansion franchise with equity. She’s proven to be an incredible operator, leader, and teammate and for those reasons, I’m so happy she’s received this awesome recognition,” said John Bollinger, the Larks’ CEO.

The Larks’ team broadcaster was also honored as the league’s TV Announcer of the Year and the team was recognized as the ‘Best Gameday Presentation’ in the Great Plains Division.

