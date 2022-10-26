Man accused of running over Bismarck gas station employee pleads guilty

Seth DuBray
Seth DuBray(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man accused of running over a Bismarck gas station employee with a car has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Prosecutors say a Landers Conoco employee told police in May that he attempted to stop someone shoplifting by leaning through an open car window when Seth DuBray, 25, began reversing the car. The employee said DuBray accelerated and threw him to the ground before driving toward him again. Police said surveillance video corroborated the employee’s story.

Wednesday, DuBray entered guilty pleas to the three felony charges. He has not yet been sentenced.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Knodel holding up the smallest cookie of the 18' in circumference tree
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
Proposed Fleet Farm location in north Bismarck
Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck
Derrick Riley accused of stealing from storage lockers
Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Downtown Bismarck
Fleet Farm approval generates conversation of downtown revitalization versus north Bismarck expansion

Latest News

Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum unveils plan to combat workforce shortage
Benjamin Williams
Bond set at $1M for Bismarck man accused of murder
The Range
Welcome to The Range: Williston’s newest business brings golf and shooting simulators
Former MHA tribal official pleads guilty
Former MHA tribal official pleads guilty to accepting bribes