Man accused of running over Bismarck gas station employee pleads guilty

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man accused of running over a Bismarck gas station employee with a car has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Prosecutors say a Landers Conoco employee told police in May that he attempted to stop someone shoplifting by leaning through an open car window when Seth DuBray, 25, began reversing the car. The employee said DuBray accelerated and threw him to the ground before driving toward him again. Police said surveillance video corroborated the employee’s story.

Wednesday, DuBray entered guilty pleas to the three felony charges. He has not yet been sentenced.

