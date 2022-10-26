Large Powerball prize drawing tonight

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re feeling lucky, tonight might be a good time to purchase a Powerball ticket. The whopping $700 million jackpot is up for grabs in tonight’s drawing.

Lander’s Shell has not seen a large turnout for the big jackpot. The gas station sold about 20 Powerball tickets and employee Dwight Offerman says the lower turnout is because there isn’t as much attention on the size of the prize.

“A couple months ago, it just was nuts in here. People were coming in and buying 20, 30 tickets at a time. And I’m not seeing that this time around,” said Offerman.

This is the largest Powerball prize this year and your odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.

