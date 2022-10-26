Former MHA tribal official pleads guilty to accepting bribes

Former MHA tribal official pleads guilty
Former MHA tribal official pleads guilty(KFYR)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BERTHOLD INDIAN RESERVATION, N.D. (KFYR) - A former MHA Nation tribal official pleaded guilty in federal court to a bribery scheme.

The United States Attorney’s Office says Randall Phelan, 58, solicited and accepted bribes and kickbacks from a contractor operating on the Fort Berthold Reservation. Prosecutors say, starting back in 2013, Phelan used his elected position on the Tribal Business Council to help the contractor’s business.

His sentencing is scheduled for late February, where we may face as many as 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Knodel holding up the smallest cookie of the 18' in circumference tree
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
Proposed Fleet Farm location in north Bismarck
Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck
Derrick Riley accused of stealing from storage lockers
Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Downtown Bismarck
Fleet Farm approval generates conversation of downtown revitalization versus north Bismarck expansion

Latest News

The Range
Welcome to The Range: Williston’s newest business brings golf and shooting simulators
Kidnapping charges filed
Six people face federal charges linked to teen’s abduction in Wolf Point, MT
Voting in ND
Early voting begins in Burleigh and Morton Counties
hiring in small communities
Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees