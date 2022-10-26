Former MHA tribal official pleads guilty to accepting bribes

FORT BERTHOLD INDIAN RESERVATION, N.D. (KFYR) - A former MHA Nation tribal official pleaded guilty in federal court to a bribery scheme.

The United States Attorney’s Office says Randall Phelan, 58, solicited and accepted bribes and kickbacks from a contractor operating on the Fort Berthold Reservation. Prosecutors say, starting back in 2013, Phelan used his elected position on the Tribal Business Council to help the contractor’s business.

His sentencing is scheduled for late February, where we may face as many as 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.