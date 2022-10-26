Fleet Farm approval generates conversation of downtown revitalization versus north Bismarck expansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission voted Tuesday night to rezone land in north Bismarck to make way for a new store. Fleet Farm will start dirt work this week on the west side of Highway 83.

New businesses are starting up all over north Bismarck, but some in the community would rather see development downtown.

”It is important to invest in the history of our community,” said Rachel Freidt, owner of Bismarck and Mandan Tire Centers.

However, others think location should be up to the fair market.

”It’s a huge revenue-producing thing for the city because of all the sales tax and all the property tax is collected by the city,” said Ron Knutson, developer.

Many are excited about the addition of the new store up north, which has been the direction of all new development in the capital city for many years. Opponents of the expansion say local businesses bring more money back to the community.

”We have done a good job of building downtown for the last 40 years. And we are really a long way behind in the infrastructure of the city,” said Knutson.

The Bismarck City Commission discussed their contribution to the new development, which would involve using the half-cent sales tax towards it. They said building infrastructure, such as roundabouts and stop lights now, would save money in the future.

Fleet Farm is expected to open its doors in the spring of 2024.

