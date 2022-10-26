‘Everything is going to have to be on the table’: NDSU academic and athletic programs could face chopping block after announced budget cuts

NDSU President David Cook said that all programs will be on the table.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU academic and athletic programs could face the chopping block. NDSU President David Cook said all programs will be evaluated as part of their strategy after budget cuts were announced.

“Everything is going to have to be on the table.” said President Cook.

One of the main reasons cited by the university for the cuts is because of the decreasing enrollment. Which has some students concerned about how that might impact their college careers.

“I know my roommate, her major is very small so she’s kind of worried whether or not her program is going to get cut,” said Emily Ames, a NDSU freshman. “Because college is a new experience, so getting thrown into it now and being told everything all at once when you are coming in as a freshman and now with the budget cuts. Having to worry about everything going to change, that’s going to be interesting.”

It’s leaving some students worried about the future, but for student body president, Christian Walth, he’s been happy with the university’s transparency throughout the process. Walth knew that the budget cuts were going to come since he had been working closely with the administration. He’s optimistic that the students’ voices will be heard.

“Working with this leadership, I’ve learned that they’re really taking students’ feedback into consideration for a lot of the stuff that’s happening,” said Walth. “So I’m very optimistic about the president making the right decisions.”

“Well, we’ve been cutting for a number of years now already right,” said President Cook. “So what we’re going to try and do is reset the table a little bit and put together a plan, hopefully we can turn that around so that’s not the trend moving forward.”

The plan according to President Cook is to have town hall meetings to get input and feedback, and to have the plan finalized by January next year to present to the university.

