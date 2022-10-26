Early voting begins in Burleigh and Morton Counties

Voting in ND
Voting in ND(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Early voting has begun in Burleigh and Morton counties, and will continue through November 7th, except for on Sundays.

On Wednesday, voting is from noon to 5:30 pm at the Bismarck Event Center for Burleigh County residents and at Disciples Church for Morton County residents. Ward and Stark counties won’t begin in-person voting until next week, and Williams County doesn’t have in-person voting. For more information about your polling location, visit vote.nd.gov and enter your home address. See below for links to county election sites.

Burleigh County: https://www.burleighco.com/elections/

McKenzie County: https://county.mckenziecounty.net/Department/Auditor/County_Auditor/Elections

Morton County: https://www.mortonnd.org/elections

Stark County: https://www.starkcountynd.gov/

Williams County: https://www.williamsnd.com/elections/

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Knodel holding up the smallest cookie of the 18' in circumference tree
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
Proposed Fleet Farm location in north Bismarck
Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck
Derrick Riley accused of stealing from storage lockers
Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Downtown Bismarck
Fleet Farm approval generates conversation of downtown revitalization versus north Bismarck expansion

Latest News

The Range
Welcome to The Range: Williston’s newest business brings golf and shooting simulators
Former MHA tribal official pleads guilty
Former MHA tribal official pleads guilty to accepting bribes
Kidnapping charges filed
Six people face federal charges linked to teen’s abduction in Wolf Point, MT
hiring in small communities
Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees