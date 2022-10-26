Early voting begins in Burleigh and Morton Counties

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Early voting has begun in Burleigh and Morton counties, and will continue through November 7th, except for on Sundays.

On Wednesday, voting is from noon to 5:30 pm at the Bismarck Event Center for Burleigh County residents and at Disciples Church for Morton County residents. Ward and Stark counties won’t begin in-person voting until next week, and Williams County doesn’t have in-person voting. For more information about your polling location, visit vote.nd.gov and enter your home address. See below for links to county election sites.

Burleigh County: https://www.burleighco.com/elections/

McKenzie County: https://county.mckenziecounty.net/Department/Auditor/County_Auditor/Elections

Morton County: https://www.mortonnd.org/elections

Stark County: https://www.starkcountynd.gov/

Williams County: https://www.williamsnd.com/elections/

