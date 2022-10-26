DOJ’s Election Day program: how to report voting concerns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Fargo will oversee complaints people have related to election day in North Dakota.

The Election Day Program runs nationwide, and in North Dakota, Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Volk will lead the efforts of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He says complaints can span an array of election-related concerns and will be forwarded to the FBI.

“If people are being physically stopped from voting, if they’ve been intimidated by threat, by force, or other means that restrict their ability to vote, those are things they can report and will be considered by federal authorities,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Volk.

People can also report threats of violence to election officials or staff and election fraud. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Volk can be reached by the public while polls are open at 701-530-2420.

