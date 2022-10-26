DHS student athletes train in class with Sanford Power

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Often high school student athletes start and end the day with training for their sports.

Dickinson High School athletes are now doing strength training in the classroom.

Sanford Power is a course that athletes are now required to take as strength training during the school day.

“I get more time out of school for my in-class things, my homework and also to be with friends and family,” said Owen Bittner, Dickinson.

“Value that family time, value that time at home and being able to be a regular kid, and so we decided last spring to fit Sanford Power within our school day and it’s been a wonderful transition,” said Guy Fridley, activities director.

The course was made possible through a partnership with Sanford Health.

Sam Herauf leads the class in this weight room that has been completely transformed.

Students say they enjoy the personalized training while also working alongside athletes of all sports.

“If you have any type of injury or something is hurting, he will always make a change that’s best for you so he is encouraging and helps you be the best you can be,” said Caton Pearcy, Dickinson.

Herauf says besides being able to see athletes’ progress, he is excited about giving athletes skills for the future.

“Building that confidence, building those healthy habits, so hopefully they continue to do it without me when they go off to college or do whatever, they already know how to do this stuff,” said Sam Herauf, strength conditioning specialist.

Herauf hopes to expand the training room in the future. He says students who are not athletes also have opportunities to use the new space.

