Burgum unveils plan to combat workforce shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Workforce shortages have been an issue in Bismarck and the rest of the nation. Wednesday, Governor Burgum along with members of North Dakota’s Development Council released proposals to address the need.

The 50-million-dollar ND Works Investment Plan focuses on five areas to foster workforce growth. Some of the topics included job placement pilot programs for formerly incarcerated individuals and on occupational licensure reform. Burgum said through the plan they hope more people will want to work in the state.

“Right now, we don’t need to spend money trying to attract capital to North Dakota. We need to spend and invest money in trying to make sure we have our framework of workforce to go with that,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

Governor Burgum cited the state’s surplus of reserves and revenues to fund the plan.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.