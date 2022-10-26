Burgum unveils plan to combat workforce shortage

Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Doug Burgum(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Workforce shortages have been an issue in Bismarck and the rest of the nation. Wednesday, Governor Burgum along with members of North Dakota’s Development Council released proposals to address the need.

The 50-million-dollar ND Works Investment Plan focuses on five areas to foster workforce growth. Some of the topics included job placement pilot programs for formerly incarcerated individuals and on occupational licensure reform. Burgum said through the plan they hope more people will want to work in the state.

“Right now, we don’t need to spend money trying to attract capital to North Dakota. We need to spend and invest money in trying to make sure we have our framework of workforce to go with that,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

Governor Burgum cited the state’s surplus of reserves and revenues to fund the plan.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Knodel holding up the smallest cookie of the 18' in circumference tree
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
Proposed Fleet Farm location in north Bismarck
Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck
Derrick Riley accused of stealing from storage lockers
Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Downtown Bismarck
Fleet Farm approval generates conversation of downtown revitalization versus north Bismarck expansion

Latest News

Seth DuBray
Man accused of running over Bismarck gas station employee pleads guilty
Benjamin Williams
Bond set at $1M for Bismarck man accused of murder
The Range
Welcome to The Range: Williston’s newest business brings golf and shooting simulators
Former MHA tribal official pleads guilty
Former MHA tribal official pleads guilty to accepting bribes