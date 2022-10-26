Bond set at $1M for Bismarck man accused of murder

Benjamin Williams
Benjamin Williams(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at one million dollars Wednesday for a Bismarck man accused of killing 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian.

Prosecutors claim 27-year-old Benjamin Williams shot and killed Sebastian in an apartment complex parking lot earlier this month. Police say witnesses and video surveillance placed Williams at the scene. Police say they found Willams at the hospital after he was taken in on an overdose. They say they found blood on his pants and gunshot residue on his hands.

At the time of the shooting, Williams was on parole for charges stemming from a 2016 shooting.

He’s set to stand trial on Feb. 21, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Knodel holding up the smallest cookie of the 18' in circumference tree
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
Proposed Fleet Farm location in north Bismarck
Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck
Derrick Riley accused of stealing from storage lockers
Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Downtown Bismarck
Fleet Farm approval generates conversation of downtown revitalization versus north Bismarck expansion

Latest News

Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum unveils plan to combat workforce shortage
Seth DuBray
Man accused of running over Bismarck gas station employee pleads guilty
The Range
Welcome to The Range: Williston’s newest business brings golf and shooting simulators
Former MHA tribal official pleads guilty
Former MHA tribal official pleads guilty to accepting bribes