Bond set at $1M for Bismarck man accused of murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at one million dollars Wednesday for a Bismarck man accused of killing 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian.

Prosecutors claim 27-year-old Benjamin Williams shot and killed Sebastian in an apartment complex parking lot earlier this month. Police say witnesses and video surveillance placed Williams at the scene. Police say they found Willams at the hospital after he was taken in on an overdose. They say they found blood on his pants and gunshot residue on his hands.

At the time of the shooting, Williams was on parole for charges stemming from a 2016 shooting.

He’s set to stand trial on Feb. 21, 2023.

