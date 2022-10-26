Bismarck Public Schools superintendent announces retirement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The superintendent for Bismarck Public Schools, Dr. Jason Hornbacher, announced he will be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

Dr. Hornbacher made the announcement this morning, saying his retirement will go into effect on June 30, 2023. He said the early notice will give the school district enough time to hire the next person to fill the next position.

Dr. Hornbacher is a 1984 graduate of Bismarck High School, and a veteran who served in Desert Storm. He started his career in education as an elementary school educator before moving into administrative roles. He took the job as BPS’ superintendent in January 2019.

“The collective work BPS has accomplished over the past 4 years is only surpassed by the incredible relationships we have forged with each other, this community and most importantly the relationships we have with students and parents that call BPS home,” Dr. Hornbacher said in a message to his coworkers on Wednesday.

He went on to say, “I enter this next phase of my life with a deep commitment to being the best husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother possible… When I was first hired by BPS the slogan was BPS is #1, I believe that slogan still rings true today.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.