Bismarck Public Schools superintendent announces retirement

BPS superintendent announces retirement
BPS superintendent announces retirement(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The superintendent for Bismarck Public Schools, Dr. Jason Hornbacher, announced he will be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

Dr. Hornbacher made the announcement this morning, saying his retirement will go into effect on June 30, 2023. He said the early notice will give the school district enough time to hire the next person to fill the next position.

Dr. Hornbacher is a 1984 graduate of Bismarck High School, and a veteran who served in Desert Storm. He started his career in education as an elementary school educator before moving into administrative roles. He took the job as BPS’ superintendent in January 2019.

“The collective work BPS has accomplished over the past 4 years is only surpassed by the incredible relationships we have forged with each other, this community and most importantly the relationships we have with students and parents that call BPS home,” Dr. Hornbacher said in a message to his coworkers on Wednesday.

He went on to say, “I enter this next phase of my life with a deep commitment to being the best husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother possible… When I was first hired by BPS the slogan was BPS is #1, I believe that slogan still rings true today.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed Fleet Farm location in north Bismarck
Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck
Michael Knodel holding up the smallest cookie of the 18' in circumference tree
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Downtown Bismarck
Fleet Farm approval generates conversation of downtown revitalization versus north Bismarck expansion
Derrick Riley accused of stealing from storage lockers
Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan

Latest News

Derrick Riley accused of stealing from storage lockers
Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan
Former North Dakota tribal official pleads guilty to bribery
Downtown Bismarck
Fleet Farm approval generates conversation of downtown revitalization versus north Bismarck expansion
(Source: MGN)
DOJ’s Election Day program: how to report voting concerns