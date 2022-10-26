Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan

Derrick Riley accused of stealing from storage lockers
Derrick Riley accused of stealing from storage lockers(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police claim he stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from storage lockers in Mandan.

Mandan police say around five storage units at multiple facilities in Mandan were burglarized in mid-August. They reviewed surveillance footage and claim 36-year-old Derrick Riley stole items including snow blowers, lawnmowers, and several firearms, all totaling more than $12,000.

Prosecutors filed multiple felony charges including five counts of burglary against Riley Tuesday.

He’s in custody on a $15,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed Fleet Farm location in north Bismarck
Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Francisco Mondragon accused of raping teen
Bismarck man in custody after witnesses told police he raped teen
Fatal Crash
Bismarck man killed in crash
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Former North Dakota tribal official pleads guilty to bribery
Downtown Bismarck
Fleet Farm approval generates conversation of downtown revitalization versus north Bismarck expansion
(Source: MGN)
DOJ’s Election Day program: how to report voting concerns
marriage counseling
Marriage counseling vs. divorce: combating the rising divorce rates in North Dakota