Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police claim he stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from storage lockers in Mandan.

Mandan police say around five storage units at multiple facilities in Mandan were burglarized in mid-August. They reviewed surveillance footage and claim 36-year-old Derrick Riley stole items including snow blowers, lawnmowers, and several firearms, all totaling more than $12,000.

Prosecutors filed multiple felony charges including five counts of burglary against Riley Tuesday.

He’s in custody on a $15,000 cash bond.

