Bismarck apartment fire results in no injuries

Bismarck apartment fire
Bismarck apartment fire(KFYR-TV)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No injuries were reported after a Bismarck apartment fire on Wednesday.

The fire started at around 8:30 in the morning at a 36-unit apartment building on the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue.

Residents evacuated the building with no injuries.

The residents of the apartment weren’t displaced by the fire and damage was limited to the room of origin, with light smoke damage throughout the apartment.

Authorities investigating the fire determined the cause to be accidental.

