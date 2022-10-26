Attack at motel in Bismarck leads to multiple arrests

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four people are facing charges of burglary and robbery after police say they attacked and stole from a person at a motel in Bismarck.

Police say the motel’s surveillance video shows Chance Mclaughlin, 27, Corrina Mclaughlin, 48, Juan Perez, 35, and Brenaire JeanLouis, 37, beat up a man and kick him in the face multiple times as they stole a wallet from the man’s pocket and a purse out of the hotel room.

The man was treated at the hospital. He said he had opened the door to a familiar face but couldn’t remember the incident.

One of the suspects said the altercation began when the man “lunged” at his mother. Prosecutors claim surveillance video does not corroborate that claim.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.