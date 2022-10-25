Trial for Epping man accused of murder continued to 2023

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The trial for an Epping man charged with murder has been moved to next year.

Police say 58-year-old David Handeland shot and killed 25-year-old Leslie Lyon of Wisconsin. Lyon was the daughter of Handeland’s girlfriend at the time.

District Court Judge Kirsten Sjue granted a continuance last week as both the state’s attorney and Handeland continue to gather evidence for the case.

The pretrial is scheduled for January 17, with the trial set for January 30.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.