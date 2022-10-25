Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A USDA report shows that non-metropolitan areas lost more than five percent of their available workforce since 2007. Some areas saw a more significant loss.

In smaller communities, every person plays an important role.

Hiring has been tough for the past few months at the Main Street Market in Hazelton.

“We’ve had a hard time finding any employees to work. We’ve advertised for a long time,” said Main Street Market Manager Renae Poitra.

Hazelton’s population is 223. Other smaller communities also face similar hiring challenges.

“We’re 45 miles from Bismarck. So, some people would rather commute and make eight or 10 dollars more per hour,” said Poitra.

The Main Street Market had a solution.

“Did you see anything?” asked an instructor at Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock Public School.

At Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock Public School, sophomore Jesse Fode learned about biology.

After school, he goes to work at Main Street Market.

“Some of my friends are working on the farm,” said Fode.

Fode is one of two high schoolers working at the town’s grocery store.

“The older people that come in, they just teach me all these things about the adult life because they know I’m a senior,” said high school senior Emmalyn Napton.

That advice and income Napton said helped pay for her car payment.

“It’s very personal, which is good because then you have a lot of people that care about you,” said Napton.

Poitra said she was grateful for the students. Her biggest concern was prices. The Food at Home Index shows prices continue to go up and Poitra said she was fighting rising supply costs every week.

