North Dakota’s energy leaders discuss long term future of energy sources

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota is known for its oil and gas production, but state Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms expects the future to be more energy-diverse.

That was the message at the “Bakken 2030 and Beyond” event last week in Watford City. Helms said that carbon sequestration and hydrogen production are also possible thanks to the state’s geology.

“We have this vision of a very flexible, exciting, future for the state of North Dakota, which expands on all the things we already have, but attracts all kinds of capital investment to the state,” said Helms.

Natural gas production also continues to grow. Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad added that the state will need to invest in more infrastructure to avoid a potential bottleneck.

North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness added that while these energy sources are positive for the state, they cannot replace fossil fuels.

