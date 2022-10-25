Minot Youthworks gets funding to provide transitional housing

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - With cold weather fast approaching, the need for housing for homeless youth and young adults is increasing. Youthworks is working to open up transitional housing units in Minot.

This might look like a typical home, but for some, it can mean a place where they can receive therapy, counseling, support services, life skills and an opportunity to get back on their feet. Youthworks is opening up a home with six rooms available.

“This is the continuum of care throughout all of North Dakota and the homeless providers throughout North Dakota, and so Youthworks is one of those homeless providers. We clearly specialize in working with youth, and so this is the part of the project where we are providing expertise, and offering the services here,” said Mark Heinert, program manager.

The need for transitional housing in Minot has been monitored over the past five years, but Youthworks in Minot has put an emphasis on it over the past year and a half.

“Before we came to Minot, there really was no shelter facility for young people. We have juvenile detention, but that is for a different class of individuals,” said Carrie Evans.

In Minot, they identified the need for around six beds at a time to best fit their community’s needs for 18 to 24-year-olds that are homeless.

“Many of the young people that are homeless are in circumstances that are created by transition, some youth are former foster youth, and they were in that system prior to turning 18,” said Heinert.

Transitional housing was already available in Fargo and Bismarck, so Evans said Minot was just the next step in making sure young people were being supported.

“YouthWorks expanded to Minot in 2020 by opening up a shelter for youth experiencing homelessness, and since then we progressively added to our services, and the transitional housing is just the latest addition to that,” said Evans.

Last week, they officially got the units, and within a week or two they will begin allowing residents to move in.

The project is being funded through a program called HUD or Housing in Urban Development, but they’re always looking for community support or donations.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.