Minot High School janitor honored for his hard work

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Some people go above and beyond in the workplace fulfilling more than just their day-to-day responsibilities. One custodian at Minot Central Campus has taken on the role of a janitor, friend, someone to confide in, and an all-around essential part of the Minot High School community.

The auditorium at Central Campus was full of students watching their beloved custodian receive the “Education Support Professional of the Year” award.

“Oh, this is real special. I never expected to get the ESP of the Year award,” said Bruce Schonberger, Minot High School custodian.

Schonberger has worked as a janitor for years and has been at the high school since 2014. Principal Harlan Johnson says he has left a lasting impression on his students.

“Well, you can never have enough people that want to work with other people, you know, you have that human interaction on a daily basis. Bruce has got his own sense of humor,” said Harlan Johnson, principal at Minot High Central Campus.

Custodians have the ability to be in the same space as the students and really get a feel for some of the issues the teenagers experience.

“It means a lot because you get to learn how, you know, there are problems at home. You know what the accomplishments they get in school,” said Schonberger.

Johnson says Schonberger has gone above and beyond in his roles, and that the world needs more workers like him.

“You need those type of people to make an impact, not only with the staff that you have on campus, but also with those students that come in that you may see that need a little boost every once in a while,” said Johnson.

Schonberger has become a role model and friend to many students throughout the Minot school district.

“Well, we do have student conflicts that we get involved in trying to help smooth those out. I like to go with the special education students and be with them a little bit. You know, just be a friend to them, and talk to them,” said Schonberger.

Afterward, Schonberger had the chance to celebrate the award with his family. He is also looking forward to the new high school being built.

