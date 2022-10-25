Magic Fund committee approves loan for trauma equipment for new Trinity ER

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The current ER in Minot treats more than 30,000 patients a year, filling a great need for the community.

That’s why the Minot Magic Fund committee recently made a decision to award Trinity Health money for part of its new medical campus project.

The current Trinity Hospital is more than 100 years old.

Jordan Nelson, chair of the committee, said they awarded Trinity a $3 million loan that can be forgiven over five years. The money would be used for new equipment in the new hospital’s trauma center.

“The money that we’re collecting from voters, back when the Magic Fund was first instituted. It was their vision to have those funds used for economic development in our community,” said Nelson.

This is the most recent loan that’s been approved by the committee.

The full city council still needs to approve the loan.

The new campus is expected to open next spring.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.