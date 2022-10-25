Legacy football to host first playoff game in program history

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Legacy Football is doing something this week for the first time in program history.

“It’s very exciting because this year has just been a year of making history,” said Carl Henry.

“We’re all very excited. Coming into the game, we knew how good of a team Davies was, we played our hearts out and deserve this home playoff game,” said Logan Miller.

The Sabers have never hosted a postseason game. That changes Friday when they welcome Fargo Davies. A team they beat just three days ago.

“We played the first time. We studied film, we watched it. Now that we’ve played them, they’re obviously going to switch it up, and so are we. I’d say it’s almost any other game,” said Miller.

When the two played Friday, Legacy held a big lead early before Davies got back in it.

“It comes down to our effort in the trenches on offense and defensive lines. Hopefully, we keep that momentum going and that’ll be a key for us,” said Chris Clements.

Their six wins this fall matches the program record in a single season. They did it through strong relationships.

“It’s definitely just a bunch of chemistry that all rolls together. Knowing where we’re going to be on the field, knowing what we’re capable of. Trusting each other has really brought us to a different level,” said Henry.

With it being the program’s first home playoff game, they’re eyeing another box to check off... the program’s first-ever playoff win.

“This week is different because you’ve got to go 1-0. There’s no next week, so there’s a little bit more sense of urgency. We’re not going to look back on last week. Obviously, it’s the same opponent. Things will be familiar but there’s a different sense of urgency about how our preparation is, and how we move forward,” said Clements.

