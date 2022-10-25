Hoeven visiting troops at the southern border

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven traveled to the southern border Monday.

He’s there, in part, to visit the North Dakota National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment, which was deployed to assist efforts at the border in September.

“I met the whole crew and they’re just fantastic. Then we went up in the helicopters and toured the border and got a good chance to see what they do. They do that day and night, and a big part of what they do is drug interdiction as well,” said Sen. Hoeven.

Senator Hoeven says he hopes the Biden Administration agrees to enforce certain immigration policies, which he believes will assist troops in securing the border, including Title 42, the Remain in Mexico policy, and the Safe Third Country policy.

