First snow of the year keeps public works, tow companies busy

Highway Patrol in the snow in Williston
Highway Patrol in the snow in Williston(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Crews in charge of keeping the roads clear faced their first winter challenge this season in western North Dakota.

More than six inches of heavy, wet snow fell throughout the Williston area, which made Monday morning driving hazardous. Towing companies were busy helping stuck vehicles around the area.

“It was 3 o’clock in the morning that we went out. There was also a little incident Monday morning where there were about eight people stuck. We have been busy,” said Shane Nehring, manager at Basin Towing.

Jim Engen, the roads and streets superintendent for Williston Public Works, said vehicles were prepared for this weekend and saw it as a training opportunity.

“They can get used to running heavy equipment, learning how to sand again, where to put the snow, so it’s a good training tool for right now,” said Engen.

Engen says they will be sanding the roads Tuesday morning and monitoring city storm drains.

There were 30 snow-related calls for service made to the Williams County and McKenzie County Sheriff’s Offices from midnight Monday to about 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed Fleet Farm location in north Bismarck
Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Fatal Crash
Bismarck man killed in crash
Francisco Mondragon accused of raping teen
Bismarck man in custody after witnesses told police he raped teen
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Latest News

helping after hurricane ian
North Dakota Nice: Bismarck natives reconnect in Florida; help clean up from Hurricane Ian
bouncing back from cancer
Battling back from cancer again and again
Battery materials processing plant
MN mine developers plan to move processing plant to ND
Legacy Sabers football
Legacy football to host first playoff game in program history