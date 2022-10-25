First snow of the year keeps public works, tow companies busy

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Crews in charge of keeping the roads clear faced their first winter challenge this season in western North Dakota.

More than six inches of heavy, wet snow fell throughout the Williston area, which made Monday morning driving hazardous. Towing companies were busy helping stuck vehicles around the area.

“It was 3 o’clock in the morning that we went out. There was also a little incident Monday morning where there were about eight people stuck. We have been busy,” said Shane Nehring, manager at Basin Towing.

Jim Engen, the roads and streets superintendent for Williston Public Works, said vehicles were prepared for this weekend and saw it as a training opportunity.

“They can get used to running heavy equipment, learning how to sand again, where to put the snow, so it’s a good training tool for right now,” said Engen.

Engen says they will be sanding the roads Tuesday morning and monitoring city storm drains.

There were 30 snow-related calls for service made to the Williams County and McKenzie County Sheriff’s Offices from midnight Monday to about 10 a.m.

