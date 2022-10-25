Final Class A football rankings of fall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the Class 11AA and 11A playoffs starting this Friday, this is the final high school football poll of the fall.

Here’s how teams are ranked heading into round one:

11AA

West Fargo Sheyenne (18) – 8-1 – 90 points

Mandan – 7-2 – 64 points

Fargo Shanley – 7-2 – 60 points

Legacy – 6-3 – 21 points – Last week: NR

Fargo Davies – 5-4 – 19 points – Last week: 4

RV: Minot (6-3)

11A

Grand Forks Red River (14) – 7-2 – 81 points

Fargo South (3) – 6-3 – 63 points – Last week: 4

Jamestown (1) – 7-2 – 57 points

Valley City – 7-2 – 49 points – Last week: 2

Fargo North – 5-4 – 19 points

RV: Grand Forks Central (4-5)

