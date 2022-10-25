Final Class A football rankings of fall
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the Class 11AA and 11A playoffs starting this Friday, this is the final high school football poll of the fall.
Here’s how teams are ranked heading into round one:
11AA
- West Fargo Sheyenne (18) – 8-1 – 90 points
- Mandan – 7-2 – 64 points
- Fargo Shanley – 7-2 – 60 points
- Legacy – 6-3 – 21 points – Last week: NR
- Fargo Davies – 5-4 – 19 points – Last week: 4
RV: Minot (6-3)
11A
- Grand Forks Red River (14) – 7-2 – 81 points
- Fargo South (3) – 6-3 – 63 points – Last week: 4
- Jamestown (1) – 7-2 – 57 points
- Valley City – 7-2 – 49 points – Last week: 2
- Fargo North – 5-4 – 19 points
RV: Grand Forks Central (4-5)
