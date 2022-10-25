Earl Strinden remembered by former governors, UND President

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prominent Republican North Dakota politician Earl Strinden passed away last week, and his funeral was held Monday in Fargo.

If you paid any attention to North Dakota politics in the 70s and 80s, you’d be familiar with former House Majority Leader Earl Strinden.

”He was one that was always ready to work, always ready to roll up his sleeves, and always said, ‘You gotta leave the woodpile a little higher than it was when you started,’” said former Governor Ed Schafer.

”He knew the legislative process, he knew how to get things done to work with people. And he’s just, really, the epitome of a legislative leader, majority leader for the North Dakota Legislature,” said former governor and current U.S. Senator John Hoeven.

After his time in politics, he served as a booster for the University of North Dakota.

“He really set the university up for long-term success with his vision, his ability to generate support, both from the Legislature and from donors. When you have a street on campus named after Earl Strinden, you know that the physical structure of the campus had his fingerprints all over it. His legacy is profound,” said UND President Andrew Armacost.

As for his legacy, he was asked on the campaign trail in 1988 what he hoped people would say about him after he passed.

”When you’re lying there in front of the church, what would you like those people to be saying about you as the eulogy is being delivered?” said interviewer Phil Harmeson in 1988.

”That he was an unselfish person who was dedicated to getting the job done in a responsible and honorable and honest and fair way,” said Strinden in 1988.

Based on my conversations with his colleagues, it seems that’s exactly how he’s been remembered.

One person familiar with Strinden’s legacy: his grandson, Thomas Beadle, who currently serves as the North Dakota State Treasurer. Earl Strinden was 90 years old.

