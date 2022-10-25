Drought has quickly reemerged in ND, but it might not last for too long

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a practically drought-free summer, dry conditions recently have allowed drought to return to most of North Dakota.

The drought monitor has recently gone through drastic swings, from the peak of one of the worst droughts last August, to some improvements from one year ago, to zero percent of the state in drought by June. But now the drought has quickly reemerged within the past two months and we’re back to 92 percent of the state in drought.

August 17 to October 25, 2021 Drought Monitor (KFYR)

June 14 to September 6 to October 25, 2022 Drought Monitor (KFYR)

“Once the drought settles, it tends to stay there. And once the precipitation returns and moistens the soil, it tends to stay moist because it is a locally provided moisture source,” said North Dakota State Climatologist Adnan Akyüz.

Big swings in drought can happen as weather patterns can become fairly persistent, leading to a feedback loop. For instance, over the past two months, the jet stream pattern has favored very dry and mild conditions over much of the western and central U.S.

“You get into this positive feedback, even though there is nothing positive about being in a drought, but that’s prolonged the drought conditions because there is no locally provided moisture source added into the system,” said Akyüz.

Drought Positive Feedback Loop (KFYR)

But having a dry period at the end of the growing season can be positive for farmers to get into the fields.

“Drought towards the end of the season is good so that the farmers could get in and then do some work, and I think that was extremely beneficial. And based on some reports, those farms finished their fieldwork thanks to those extensive dry periods toward the end,” said Akyüz.

However, many ranchers have been hoping for precipitation as soon as possible.

“Currently, these areas are suffering from water quality, and there is a lot of unusable water for the cattle to drink,” said Akyüz.

Fortunately, moisture returned to our region Sunday and Monday in the form of snow for some and thunderstorms for others which helped to improve surface soil moisture.

GRACE-Based Surface Soil Moisture Drought Indicator (NASA)

“However, it is not going to trickle down to the deep soil, and it is going to take a whole lot more precipitation for deep soil to one meter to rejuvenate,” said Akyüz.

The upcoming winter could provide the moisture we need to improve the drought, as La Niña is favored to continue, which might lead to above normal precipitation in our area, especially during the second half of winter.

December 2022 through February 2023 Precipitation Outlook (NOAA)

The next update of the drought monitor comes out Thursday, which will include the moisture from earlier this week.

