Canada puts a freeze on handguns in and out of the country

Guns
Guns(CNN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You won’t be bringing a handgun into Canada anytime soon.

That’s because Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has placed a freeze on the movement of new handguns into the country as Parliament considers what would be one of the strongest pieces of gun control legislation in decades.

“From today forward, it is no longer legal to buy, sell, or transfer a handgun in Canada,” said Trudeau.

Multiple gun dealers in North Dakota Your News Leader spoke to say they don’t sell to Canadians, since they don’t sell to anyone out of state or the country. Trudeau cited an increase in gun violence over the past 10 years in Canada as the reason for the freeze.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Bismarck man killed in crash
Proposed Fleet Farm location in north Bismarck
Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck
A woman says she survived a bison attack while visiting a state park in Texas.
‘Oh my God’: Woman survives bison attack at state park
Kurt Groszhans
Kurt Groszhans safe and sound back in North Dakota
Papa's Pumpkin Patch
Papa’s Pumpkin Patch Last Day

Latest News

Senator John Hoeven on visiting ND troops at the southern border
Hoeven visiting troops at the southern border
Bruce Schonberger with the “Education Support Professional of the Year” award
Minot High School janitor honored for his hard work
Earl Strinden and Ronald Reagan
Earl Strinden remembered by former governors, UND President
Gov. Doug Burgum Oct. 22 tweet
Burgum: ND immunization requirements will not include COVID vaccine