Canada puts a freeze on handguns in and out of the country

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You won’t be bringing a handgun into Canada anytime soon.

That’s because Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has placed a freeze on the movement of new handguns into the country as Parliament considers what would be one of the strongest pieces of gun control legislation in decades.

“From today forward, it is no longer legal to buy, sell, or transfer a handgun in Canada,” said Trudeau.

Multiple gun dealers in North Dakota Your News Leader spoke to say they don’t sell to Canadians, since they don’t sell to anyone out of state or the country. Trudeau cited an increase in gun violence over the past 10 years in Canada as the reason for the freeze.

