Volunteers, sponsors needed for Minot Wreaths Across America

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Magic City Civil Air Patrol is looking for volunteers or sponsors to help out with Minot’s Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Crosses were lined up and staked at Rosehill Memorial Cemetery on Saturday so volunteers can place wreaths in remembrance of veterans on Dec. 17.

Those wishing to sponsor a wreath can pay $15 to honor service members and their families or can volunteer to help lay wreaths.

To learn how you can sponsor or volunteer, click here.

