Rape kits accumulate in ND labs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A backlog of rape kits in North Dakota has gotten worse over the last year as the state crime lab faced staff shortages.

As of this month, 271 kits await testing at the lab. That’s 145 more than last year.

The kits are made up of biological evidence from the body and clothing of a rape or sexual assault victim gathered during a forensic medical exam. Under the law, the lab doesn’t need to test all kits, but advocates say testing the kits could prevent future crimes.

The state lab is focusing on kits actively needed for prosecution.

In 2021, North Dakota legislators enacted a bill requiring the state crime lab to develop a tracking system with an anonymous survival portal and annual reports on tested and untested kits.

