Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new store may be breaking ground in north Bismarck. Fleet Farm has plans to build a store along the west side of Highway 83.

A public hearing will be held at the Bismarck City Commission Tuesday to get approval for rezoning the land. Developer Ron Knutson said they are asking the city to use part of their half-cent sales tax to put stop lights on the intersection of Highway 83 and 64th Avenue.

“They are not asking for any funds to build Fleet Farm, they are only asking the city to improve the roads so that they can handle the traffic,” said Knutson.

If the rezoning is approved, Fleet Farms plans to open its doors in the spring of 2024.

