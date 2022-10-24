Police say man drew gun over broken windshield dispute in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson police claim a dispute over a broken windshield escalated to people pointing guns Saturday.

Police say 18-year-old Gonzalo Manzo II of Dickinson brandished a gun at another person and threatened to shoot her in Jaycee Park.

Police arrested Manzo II. He is charged with terrorizing and is set to be arraigned in November. Two other people were also arrested in the incident.

