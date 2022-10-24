North Dakota Nice: Bismarck natives reconnect in Florida; help clean up from Hurricane Ian

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hurricane Ian was the deadliest hurricane to strike Florida since 1935. Nearly a month later, residents are still cleaning up the mess the Category 4 hurricane made.

But in the midst of tragedy, there is good news and a North Dakota connection. While the storm destroyed so much, it also strengthened a long-standing friendship between three North Dakota natives.

Cell phone video captured the first time Jeff Fryer and Barry Hausauer saw the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. They took this video while on their way to help Mark Sievert clean up a family home on Bonita Beach.

“We had a lot of damage,” recalled Sievert. “I’m 6′5″ and water was above my head inside, so it washed out the whole entire first floor, and then the guys came over to help.”

It was help that Sievert wasn’t expecting, but he also wasn’t surprised to hear from his high school buddies.

“We’ve known each other forever. On FaceTime they said, ‘We’re coming over,’ was I surprised? No. That’s the kind of guys they are,” explained Sievert.

Their friendship goes back more than 40 years. All three grew up in Bismarck, rivals on the basketball court.

“When Mark was a senior, we were playing at the Civic Center, and I blocked his shot in the lane. He was a lot taller than me. I never forgot it!” recalled Fryer.

Sievert played for Century High School. Fryer and Hausauer played for Bismarck High. They went on to be teammates at Bismarck State College and state amateur league champions.

“We became really good friends,” said Sievert.

Good friends who all eventually moved to Florida.

“I’ve been here 38 years,” Sievert said.

And while they are thousands of miles from their Bismarck roots, they’ve never lost their North Dakota work ethic or values.

“I grew up on a farm in North Dakota,” said Hausauer. “You always helped out, so I guess it was just something that I’ve grown up doing.”

“That’s what North Dakota people do. That’s how I was raised,” added Fryer. “My true friends are still my North Dakota friends that I grew up with. They’re always there when you need them. And it’s just it’s a special thing.”

And it is proof that you can take the man out of North Dakota, but you can’t take the “North Dakota nice” out of the man.

As bad as Hurricane Ian was, none of the men say it’s enough to get them to leave Florida. But they say they’d take a North Dakota blizzard over another hurricane.

