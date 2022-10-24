North Dakota harvest reports

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Weather dictates many things when it comes to farming. The spring snowstorms provided moisture to help improve this year’s crop yield significantly over last year. Monday’s moisture and snowfall is bringing the harvest to a halt temporarily, but there’s good news in Monday’s USDA crop report.

North Dakota soybean farmers are well ahead of the five-year harvest average with 92 percent complete. Sugar beets are 95 percent harvested, also well ahead of the 77 percent average. Sunflower crops are mostly good and fair and 39 percent complete. Corn is 48 percent finished, behind last year’s harvest but ahead of the average.

As soon as the late-season row crops dry down again, harvesting of sunflowers and corn should resume later this week.

