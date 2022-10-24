North Dakota gets younger with one of the highest birth rates in the country

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Recent research on birth rates in the United States has placed North Dakota at a very high ranking.

North Dakota ranks number three out of all 50 states for the highest birth rate, falling behind only Utah and Alaska. Because of the high number of babies born, North Dakota was the only state to get younger, with the average age of the state’s population dropping from 37 to 35.2.

“Several counties that you saw this last decade, saw a drop in median age as much as five years. They got five years younger,” said State Data Center Demographer Kevin Iverson.

Iverson attributes both recent statistics to a healthy and stable economy. He says North Dakota has a higher average household income, and a lower cost of living, allowing residents to feel more comfortable adding to their families.

Birthing and maternity wards in North Dakota hospitals must adjust to the trend.

“Sanford just re-did their birthing floor, and so in the same unit, they have their birthing rooms and their recovery rooms. So, I’m sure that’s why I moved, but it was hectic the whole time I was there. Nurses were running everywhere,” said Kaitlyn Holmes, a Bismarck mother.

Holmes, a mother of four remembers how much more hectic her experience was with her most recent daughter in comparison to her other children.

“There’s definitely a lot of babies, wasn’t there? A ton!” said Holmes.

The oldest person to father a child in North Dakota last year was 72 and the largest baby was born at 13 pounds, 10 ounces!

