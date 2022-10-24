Montana Governor to push improvements to healthcare system during 2023 legislative session

Governor Greg Gianforte speaking about healthcare
Governor Greg Gianforte speaking about healthcare(Governor Greg Gianforte)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILLINGS, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte says he will be working with the state legislature to improve healthcare during the upcoming legislative session.

Speaking in Billings on Friday, the governor said it would be a priority to expand healthcare access while lowering costs throughout the state. He also wants to remove barriers that make it difficult for qualified providers to start work in Montana.

“Imagine if you’re a doctor who’s registered to practice medicine in another state and are in good standing there. You move to Montana. You shouldn’t have to jump through burdensome hoops to start treating patients in your community here. We must reform our licensure regime to reduce those barriers,” said Gianforte.

Gianforte said he also wants to work with other states to form a behavioral health compact to expand behavioral health access.

He added that he will also be pushing for more transparency in medical billing.

