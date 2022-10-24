Minot takes step toward curbside recycling

By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 23, 2022
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot residents are getting ever closer to the city’s first curbside recycling program.

The program could be underway as early as July. A transfer facility is being constructed on the landfill property, and the structure was enclosed this week. When finished, city crews will collect recyclables, bring them to the transfer facility, and ship them onto trucks to a facility in Minneapolis.

Before the program begins, all City of Minot sanitation customers will receive a 95-gallon container.

They won’t be charged the approximate $3 recycling fee for the first couple of months for the service, so that residents who don’t want to continue have the opportunity to opt out.

