BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Halloween coming up in just a few days, the North Dakota Department of Transportation is encouraging people to stay safe on the roads.

They’re offering a $10 discount to take a Lyft ride from October 28 to 31, in an effort to limit impaired driving.

You can get the discount by using the code “VZHALLOWEEN22.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.