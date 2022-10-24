Independent US Senate candidate Rick Becker meets with Williston voters

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Candidates for the 2022 election are making their last appeals for support to voters with just two weeks left before Election Day. United States Senate candidate Rick Becker made a stop to visit residents in Williston last week.

Becker, who is running as an independent, had a town hall discussion about his platform and expectations if he were to win. He says North Dakotans need to send new candidates to Washington and go against the status quo.

“We are in trouble. The economy is hurting, inflation is killing us, and the future is not looking all that great for our kids right now. The reason is because of those who are in Washington D.C. and have been there for the last 10 to 15 years,” said Becker.

Becker faces incumbent Senator John Hoeven and Dem-NPL challenger Katrina Christiansen for the seat.

Election Day is on November 8.

