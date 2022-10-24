Haunted history tours of Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If your up for a scary story, look no further than downtown Bismarck. URL Radio is hosting walking haunted history tours.

The hour long walk visits 10 historic sites in downtown. Locations such as Hotel Patterson, Dakota Stage and the Prince Hotel will be visited. Stories about gunfights, stabbing, fires, murders and paranormal encounters will be told in hopes of giving you a Halloween fright.

“People don’t realize how crazy Bismarck was when we first started up. We were the wickedest of the west a lot of national newspapers like Chicago and New York said basically don’t go to Bismarck because you are going to die. And when they print that about you, you know it’s not good,” said Stacey Sturm owner of URL Radio.

The tours are 15 dollars per person.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.