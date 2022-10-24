Firefighters learn how to respond to electric vehicle fires

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the National Transportation Safety Board, electric vehicle fires are 60 times less likely than combustion engines.

But if a fire happens, the Bismarck Fire Department is learning about EVs and how to respond to them. Battalion Chief Dale Hurt said as technology evolves, new training is necessary to keep people and first responders safe.

“What used to take us 50 gallons of water and maybe some foam, those simply aren’t tactics that we can use with the EVs,” said Hurt.

Bismarck Fire Marshal Owen Fitzsimmons said some firefighters were sent to different seminars by General Motors and Tesla to better understand cars.

