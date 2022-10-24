Bismarck man in custody after witnesses told police he raped teen

Francisco Mondragon accused of raping teen
Francisco Mondragon accused of raping teen(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after witnesses told police he raped a 16-year-old.

Police arrested 25-year-old Francisco Mondragon Friday after officers followed up on a sexual assault report from Sanford Hospital. A witness said Mondragon had sex with two victims and he had known one of them was 16 at the time.

Mondragon is charged with corruption of a minor. He is scheduled to stand trial in February.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Bismarck man killed in crash
A woman says she survived a bison attack while visiting a state park in Texas.
‘Oh my God’: Woman survives bison attack at state park
Kurt Groszhans
Kurt Groszhans safe and sound back in North Dakota
Papa's Pumpkin Patch
Papa’s Pumpkin Patch Last Day
Bill Gassen Sanford President/CEO
Sanford announces lay offs

Latest News

Wreaths Across America in Minot
Volunteers, sponsors needed for Minot Wreaths Across America
Altercation in Jaycee Park leads to arrests
Police say man drew gun over broken windshield dispute in Dickinson
Harvesting in McLean County
North Dakota harvest reports
Tesla in Bismarck Fire Department
Firefighters learn how to respond to electric vehicle fires