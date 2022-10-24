Bismarck man in custody after witnesses told police he raped teen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after witnesses told police he raped a 16-year-old.

Police arrested 25-year-old Francisco Mondragon Friday after officers followed up on a sexual assault report from Sanford Hospital. A witness said Mondragon had sex with two victims and he had known one of them was 16 at the time.

Mondragon is charged with corruption of a minor. He is scheduled to stand trial in February.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.