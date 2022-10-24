Battling back from cancer again and again

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Battling cancer is a life-changing experience. Beating it twice is a journey few can walk, but it’s the path Connie Lundin has taken over and over again.

Connie Lundin is a business owner, active and organized. She needs to be in order for her business to thrive. When she was first diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin’s disease at the age of 21, the survival rate was not high. She knew she would need to call on the skills that made her thrive in business to beat cancer.

”I was actually happy to have a diagnosis. Before you have a diagnosis of any illness, how are you going to begin to fight?” said Lundin.

After successful treatment, she went back to work, until she got sick again. But her symptoms didn’t point her doctors in any clear direction and certainly weren’t indicative of cancer.

”She came in, she was not feeling well. She had nausea, vomiting, very a-typical something, you know... it was a lesion on her chest bone and people don’t come in with nausea, vomiting, you can’t really feel that chest bone,” said Dr. Thandiwe Gray, an oncologist at Sanford Health.

But Lundin knew something wasn’t right. Then she was diagnosed with a different form of cancer, but this time she had a plan, and she wasn’t ready to take “no” for an answer.

”Dr. Viney and Dr. Reynolds explained that to me, that I didn’t qualify. I said, ‘Oh really, well, who’s in charge of this hospital and how do we find the people that can call the shots,’“ said Lundin.

Dr. Gray says Lundin’s recovery is due in part to being educated about her illnesses and confident in herself. She encourages patients to engage with their doctors and share their thoughts.

“Like I tell most of my patients, there is no silly question because that one day you don’t ask, that’s the one day something serious is going to happen,” said Dr. Gray.

Lundin says acting quickly, gathering a great medical team, and remembering to thank God for the chance to fight is why she’s still around to spread hope.

Lundin has been fighting cancer for almost 50 years in various parts of the country and says the medical care she received here in North Dakota is some of the best she’s seen.

