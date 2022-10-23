UTTC puts the ‘care’ in ‘scaring’

By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Oct. 22, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - United Tribes Technical College puts the “care” in “scaring”. Horror on Harmon is located inside an abandoned hospital on the UTTC campus. They’ve been serving up screams and scares since 2001, with all the proceeds going toward student scholarships. But an event like this doesn’t happen without help. Chris Braun has been a perennial volunteer since 2004.

“I kind of grew up around it, it started as a family thing and I just got kind of invested,” said Braun.

Braun says they see between 1,400 and 1,600 people come through the haunted house every year. They have added additional scare tactics... but you’ll have to go through the house to find out what they are.

