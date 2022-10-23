South Dakota State scores 35 unanswered against UND for 7th straight win

SDSU vs UND
SDSU vs UND(Midco Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores, and South Dakota State dominated the second half in beating North Dakota 49-35 on Saturday for its seventh straight victory.

South Dakota State (7-1, 5-0 Missouri Valley Conference) trailed 21-7 late in the second quarter and 21-14 at halftime. Gronowski led three third-quarter touchdown drives, connecting with Jaxon Janke from 10-yards out and Zach Heins from the 2. He also had a 1-yard scramble.

Gronowski’s 10-yard scoring run in the fourth made it 35 unanswered points for a 42-21 lead. He finished 15 of 20 for 197 yards and he carried it six times for 20 yards.

South Dakota State intercepted Tommy Schuster two times. Schuster was 27 of 39 for 291 yards and a touchdown for North Dakota (4-3, 3-2).

North Dakota blocked an SDSU punt and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown with 1:10 to play, but UND recovered the onside kick.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benny Armstrong
Missing Williston man, vehicle recovered from Missouri River
Bill Gassen Sanford President/CEO
Sanford announces lay offs
Downtown Bismarck
Bismarck plans for expansion
Kurt Groszhans
Kurt Groszhans safe and sound back in North Dakota
Justin Allen Hanson
Suspect charged in McHenry County in series of fires, other charges pending

Latest News

sports 10/22
6PM Sportscast 10/22/22
Minot Hot Tots
‘Minot Hot Tots’ will take over Corbett Field in the summer
The flaming tater tot mascot is an ode to tater hot dish, a North Dakota mealtime favorite.
‘Minot Hot Tots’ will take over Corbett Field in the summer
10PM Sportscast 10/19/2022
10PM Sportscast 10/19/2022