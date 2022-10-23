National Make a Dog’s Day: helping rescue dogs find their homes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not looking for a new vehicle purchase? That is okay! Subaru loves pets, and they invite you to come hang out with some cute furry friends from Miles of Love Dog Rescue.

Kramer Subaru hosted Miles of Love Dog Rescue right on their sales floor, to encourage adoption of their foster dogs.

“Today is National Make a Dog’s Day, it is held annually, and this is the fourth annual event. The initiative was started by Subaru, and as a Subaru vendor, we are very very proud to be partners with this organization and this movement,” said Terri Woo Community Engagement Director of Kramer Subaru.

The Subaru Love Promise was created to show love and respect in all interactions, and one of the pillars of this mission is Subaru Loves Pets. One employee of Kramer Subaru really took that to heart.

“I was just sitting in one of those blue chairs right there and she just immediately jumped into my lap and just started cuddling me and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” said Jeremiah Greybear Kramer Subaru sales.

By partnering with multiple rescue organizations, Subaru helps to not only get more dogs adopted, but they donate time, resources, and money as well.

“We appreciate the fact of how much joy and love these animals give to us and as an organization and a community, we want to be able to give back to that,” said Woo.

Woo says the goal of these events is to highlight the underdogs and give them the opportunity to find their forever homes, one dog at a time.

Next, on October 29, Kramer Subaru will be hosting Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue along with a trunk or treat event, and microchipping for all pet owners.

