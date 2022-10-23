Haunted Hoover: frightful display for a delightful cause

Haunted Hoover
Haunted Hoover(KFYR)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Halloween comes every year in October, but for some, preparation starts weeks in advance.

When the weather gets cooler, and the leaves change colors, Jordan Heyd, Lucas Kaiser, and friends get right to work setting up their Haunted Hoover display. The display spans the entire front and back yard and has cost them about $80,000.

“I started collecting Halloween animatronics when I was in second grade, and they used to be all sorted in my basement and the collection got too big then they went to storage units. I met my friends here at the Halloween store and we started doing the display together,” said Heyd.

While the spooks and frights are some of their favorite parts of their display, every year they donate all proceeds to a charity. The past two years has been to the Sanford Children’s Hospital, this year, donations will be going to The Make a Wish Foundation.

Bismarck residents can see the display for themselves October 28 and 29 from 6 to 10 p.m. at 2222 Hoover Avenue. Admission is free, donations are welcomed.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

