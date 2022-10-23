Haunted Fort holds ‘kids bash’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kids got to wear their costumes more than once this month. The Haunted Fort south of Mandan held a kids bash where they could experience a less scary haunted house.

Outside of the haunted houses, kids could play games and got to see the volunteers and employees dressed up in their costumes.

“We have probably about 45 people that work here, on-site volunteers and staff to really kind of create the event to make it a unique premium on Halloween attraction here,” said Matt Schanandore, the Haunted Fort’s creative director.

Each year, months of preparation are put into building the haunted houses and creating the themes. The Haunted Fort has four different buildings patrons can walk through. To spice things up each year, they change themes in all of the locations.

“The haunt really changes a lot every year because we have to build it from the ground up every year,” said Schanandore.

The kids bash has been running as long as they’ve had the Haunted Fort. The Haunted Fort is an attraction that brings in patrons from all over North Dakota.

“With kids bash today, the friends of Fort Abraham Lincoln group of volunteers help run the kids bash with running games, giving prizes, so it’s really a good thing to get younger kids out to the Haunted Fort,” said Erik Dietrich, park manager at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.

The Friends of Fort Abraham Lincoln group had around 20 volunteers out at the Fort to help the bash run smoothly and put on activities for the kids.

“When you see all the kids come on out here playing the games, running around going through the buildings. It’s fun,” said Dietrich.

Tickets for The Haunted Fort can be purchased online, and next weekend will be the last chance to attend before they close their doors for the season.

More patrons have attended the Haunted Fort this year than last year, and over the weekend, thousands of guests got a chance to be scared.

