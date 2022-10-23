Game and Fish: check station for hunters and anglers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson takes us to southeastern North Dakota where game wardens are conducting a check station for hunters and anglers.

A few times a year North Dakota Game and Fish Department game wardens conduct check stations at various locations statewide.

“We talk to the hunters and fishermen that are traveling down the roadway, and we kind of monitor their activities and see how they’ve done,” said Game warden supervisor Mike Pollert.

These check points provide valuable information to game wardens.

“They kind of help give us a little bit of an idea of what we have for a number of people out there, maybe where they’re hunting and fishing, how their success is and, of course, we always look at compliance with law as well,” said Pollert.

Game wardens will stop most vehicles on the roadway to see if they’ve been hunting or fishing.

“We make a quick contact with them out on the roadway and then we ask them if they’ve been hunting or fishing or if they’ve got some wildlife parts with them. And if they do, then we ask them to come in just for a quick screening. By far and away the majority of them are following the rules,” said Pollert.

Pollert said there are some common violations game wardens typically see at this time of year.

“Probably the first and most common one we come across is failing to leave identification on game birds that are in transportation. The law is set that way so that we can determine what type of birds they’ve harvested. Maybe they’ve failed to purchase the correct license. Maybe they’re not accompanying their game when it’s being transported down the roadway. And then, of course, there are certain times where someone maybe has exceeded their limit of game,” said Pollert.

Most hunters and anglers are following the letter of the law and are cooperative and appreciative that game wardens are out doing their job to protect the wildlife and fisheries resources.

“It’s that we get a chance to talk with the hunters. Sometimes people will pull in and maybe even tell us about something they’ve seen out in the field that’s concerning to them,” said Pollert.

Game warden Pollert said most hunters and anglers are through the check station in about five minutes.

